Nomination for NMIBF board directors now open

The Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation is now accepting nominations for directors of the NMIBF board.

Nomination letter can be submitted through email with the information including the following: name of the person or organization making the nomination and name of the nominee and his/her brief personal information. Nomination is open to the public and written nomination can also be submitted personally at the NMIBF Annual General Assembly on April 26 at 6pm at the Northern Marianas Conference Room at the Olea Sports Complex.

Nine individuals will make up the NMIBF board and they must be elected by the NMIBF club-members at the general assembly next week. Nominees must also be present at the assembly.

Elected board directors will either serve a two-year or four-year term and their responsibilities would include the following: attending regular board meetings and leading or taking part in the formation of various committees, making policies, and participating in activities of the federation.

To submit nominations, please send to nmibasketballfederation@gmail.com or bring a copy of your nomination letter at the NMIBF Annual General Assembly. (PR)