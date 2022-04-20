Rota and GCA students sweep contests

Share











In a two-part proclamation signing yesterday morning that designates the month of May as Law Month and Drug Court Month, some middle school students and elementary school students were recognized at the Guma’ Hustisia for their winning essays and posters related to the Law Month theme: “Toward a more perfect union: the Constitution in times of change.”

The occasion saw the courthouse’s atrium packed of dignitaries from all three branches of government as well as court staff, parents, students, and teachers of Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr. High School of Rota and Grace Christian Academy of Saipan.

Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr. High School students swept the middle school essay contest as they won first, second, and third place. The first-place winner, who received the “Chief Justice Award,” was Aden Chonne H. Calvo, an eighth-grade student. The second-place winner, who received the “Associate Justice Award,” was Lovelee Zhene B. Jingco, an eighth-grade student, and the third-place winner, who received the “Supreme Court Award,” was Eianne Ladao, an eighth-grade student as well.

Armi Atalig, a teacher of RHIJSHS and chaperone for the middle school students, was understandably proud of the school’s students. “We have brilliant students that really know our constitution…and their essays deal with the ideals and principles of the government that we have. …I hope that they do a better job in terms of their future.”

For the elementary school poster contest, Grace Christian Academy of Saipan claimed the first, second, and third place honors. The first-place winner, who received the “Presiding Judge Award,” was fourth-grade student Victoria En Mei Huang. Second place went to fifth-grade student Breanna May Lopez, who received the “Associate Judge Award.” The third-place winner was fifth-grade student Minato Takahasi, who won the “Superior Court Award.”

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada said he’s very proud of the students—”all students, public and private [school] students, that really stepped up to the plate to take the time to execute their skills in reading, writing…and creativity. I am very pleased that CNMI students are rising up and taking the challenge, so I’m very pleased and it’s well deserved. This is their day, and I really hope to see more and more of this competition. And the beauty about it is that both public and private school students are being awarded.”