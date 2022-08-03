Novavax vaccine now available

Posted on Aug 04 2022
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart. The vaccine contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant. Adjuvants are incorporated into some vaccines to enhance the immune response of the vaccinated individual.

According to the CDC, protein subunit vaccines package harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient called an adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future. Vaccines using protein subunits have been used for more than 30 years in the U.S., beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine. Other protein subunit vaccines used in U.S. today include those to protect against influenza (flu) and whooping cough (acellular pertussis).

Eligible individuals can obtain a COVID-19 primary or booster shot by calling the CHCC Immunization Clinic at (670) 236-8745 for scheduling and information.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the following locations: Medical Associates of the Pacific, Kagman Isla Community Health, Marianas Medical Center, as well as Tinian Health Center, Rota Health Center, Family Care Clinic, Children’s Clinic, and Women’s Clinic. Contact each clinic for more information.

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Side effects that happen within seven days of getting vaccinated are common but are mostly mild and only last a few days. Some people have reactions that affect their ability to do daily activities.

Clinical trials demonstrate that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death. However, studies from other COVID-19 vaccines have shown that protection declines over time especially with the omicron variant.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines

CHCC will host COVID-19 vaccination outreaches every Saturday of August 2022 (Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27) at the Joeten Daidai Social Hall, next to Mount Carmel cathedral, from 8:3am to 4pm on a walk-in basis.

Parents/guardians must register for their children who are under 18 years of age. All necessary forms will be available on-site. A government issued ID or birth certificate is required at the time of registration. (CHCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
