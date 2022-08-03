‘Champi’ scores 3rd win in Veterans Class

Share











Lenard “Champi” Villacanas won the Veterans Class for a third time in last Sunday’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track.

Aboard his trusty 2022 Yamaha YZF450, Villacanas won both heats for a perfect score of 50 points.

Fellow Trench Tech Racing rider Cuki Alvarez came in second in both heats for 44 points, while Dave Celis completed the Top 3 with 40 points.

When asked why he seems to be dominating the Veterans Class of the Marianas Racing Association-organized race, 41-year-old heavy equipment operator at Construction Materials Supply humbly replied that he attributes it to the long layoff as well as his dedication to the sport of motocross.

“I was able to relax a bit as we had to make way for the [Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022]. That gave me a lot of time to rest. In fact, I only went back to practicing two weeks before the July race because I always had work on Saturday and Sunday is my rest day.”

Villacanes, who previously won the April and May races in the division, added that despite the muddy conditions last Sunday, he was able to pull off the win by just riding steady and safe.

He is also dedicating his July victory to his family as well as his Trench Tech Racing team. Villacanas started his motocross journey when he was just 17 years old in his native Negros Occidental in the Philippines.

In the Novice Class, Aric Cruz took the checkered flag with 47 points. He was followed by Joseph Santos and Bob Ferrer with 43 points and 42 points, respectively.

Corry Pangelinan, meanwhile, topped the Intermediate Class with another perfect 50 points. Tristan Sablan was second with 42 points. Third place Henry Camacho Jr. actually tied Sablan in points but was third to Pangelinan and Sablan in the second heat.

The results of the rest of the classes in MRA’s July 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.