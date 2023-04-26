NRCS: Funding now available for conservation innovation grants

HONOLULU, Hawaii—USDA/Natural Resources Conservation Service is announcing the availability of Conservation Innovation Grants State Program funding to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Applications are being accepted now through June 5, 2023. An informational webinar is scheduled for May 4, 2023. All projects must be carried out in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, or the CNMI. Up to $500,000 is available for the Pacific Islands Area CIG competition in fiscal year 2023.

CIG generally funds pilot projects, field demonstrations and on-farm conservation research. Project proposals must be more than $50,000 but not exceed $150,000 and run one to three years. The CIG applicants are usually expected to supply at least a 50-50 match. For the fiscal 2023 award process, at least 10% of the total funds available are set aside for proposals that entirely benefit historically underserved producers or entities representing those producers.

This year’s state priorities are:

• Soil Health/Soil Quality
• Climate Smart Ag and Forestry
• Wildlife Habitat
• Urban and Small Farms
• Invasive Species

Funded through NRCS, CIG helps stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in conjunction with agricultural production. CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems and innovative approaches (such as market-based systems) to agricultural producers, into government technical manuals and guides or to the private sector.

“The challenges that farmers and ranchers face require innovative solutions to support their continued ability to produce the food and fiber we all depend on,” said J.B. Martin, NRCS Pacific Islands Area director. “Climate change has led to more extreme weather and less available water for agriculture. At the same time, we are seeing opportunities for growth. Urban farming has increased, along with an interest in local foods and resilient food systems.”

For more information and to apply, visit grants.gov. For more information about the Conservation Innovation Grants program, visit the NRCS website.

If you have difficulty accessing the grants.gov announcement or questions related to preparing application content, contact Daniel Curtis, GMS at daniel.curtis@usda.gov. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
