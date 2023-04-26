COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023
4.5-magnitude quake near Guam
At 2:20pm on April 26, 2023, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 53 kilometers north-northeast of Yigo village, Guam. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)
Scheduled power service interruption for Tanapag
There will be a scheduled power service interruption in Tanapag on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 9am to 12pm.
- Area(s) affected: Tanapag; Ammurh Drive
- Purpose: For the line crew to replace two rotted primary power poles
- Water well(s) affected: None
- Wastewater facility affected: None
- Traffic Light(s): None
For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)