COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

By
|
Posted on Apr 27 2023

Tag:
Share

4.5-magnitude quake near Guam

At 2:20pm on April 26, 2023, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 53 kilometers north-northeast of Yigo village, Guam. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

Scheduled power service interruption for Tanapag

There will be a scheduled power service interruption in Tanapag on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 9am to 12pm.

  • Area(s) affected: Tanapag; Ammurh Drive
  • Purpose: For the line crew to replace two rotted primary power poles
  • Water well(s) affected: None
  • Wastewater facility affected: None
  • Traffic Light(s): None

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Zero Shadow Day today in Guam

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
0

Air advisor course comes to Guam

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
0

Guam’s Barcinas to handle Torres’ case

Posted On Apr 26 2023
, By
0

Palacios in Guam for official business trip

Posted On Apr 20 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 24, 2023

Posted On Apr 24 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 27, 2023, 6:09 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune