Nuera and Ali lead TJSHS Class of ‘23

Posted on May 31 2023
The Top 10 graduates of the Tinian Junior Senior High School led the Class of 2023 as they were introduced to the public on Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

RYAN MICHAEL ACHACOSO NUERA
Valedictorian

Turning the tassel from student to alumni, a total of 41 young graduates received their long-awaited diplomas during the Tinian Junior Senior High School graduation at the school’s campus last Saturday.

Leading the class were valedictorian Ryan Michael Achacoso Nuera and salutatorian Saim Ali, who were both awarded two types of awards for their outstanding effort. Nuera was presented with both the Board of Education Award and the Governor’s Outstanding Student Award, while Ali took home the Commissioner’s Award and the Mayor’s Award.

The other awardees were Ciara Gabrielle Barcinas Santos, who received the Lt. Governor’s Outstanding Student Award; Top 3 student Isa Liana King Reyes, who also received the Outstanding Female Graduate award; Hazel Anne Pablo Mabansag, who was also a Top 4 awardee and received the Principal’s School Leadership Award; and Chad Andrei Llanora Acollador, who was given the PTSA Award. Acollador was also seventh in his class.

SAIM ALI
Salutatorian

The Top 10 awardees, in order from first to last were Nuera, Ali, Reyes, Mabansag, Guillermina Rose Cruz San Nicolas, Ismail Imran Veri Hossain, Acollador, Christian Carlo Libut Sanchez, Jun Jie Luo, and Gio Palmitos Vergara.

School alumna and current TJSHS vice principal Nikita Mendiola, who was the keynote speaker at the graduation, encouraged the TJSHS Class of 2023 to continue to be teachable, honest, respectful, and to never stop learning, reminding them that they are in control of their destiny and success. “You all have grown so much since you were my students in the classroom, and I am so proud of who each and every one of you have become, no matter how much you doubt your own successes. You have overcome great obstacles these past few years, and I never once doubted your abilities to overcome them.”

