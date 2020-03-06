OAG files new case against convicted wife killer

Share







The Office of the Attorney General has filed a new criminal case against man who has been serving a 25-year prison term for killing his wife in 2015.

The OAG recently filed an information charging the 47-year-old Sylvestre Rogopes Sablan with assault for allegedly beating a fellow inmate at the Department of Corrections.

According to the information, Sablan assaulted Godfrey Sablan Mendiola on Sept. 10, 2019.

Sablan was summoned to appear for an arraignment before the Superior Court at the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe last Jan. 27 to face the charges.

No other details were provided in court documents.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds filed the case.

The victim in the assault, Mendiola, is serving an eight-year prison term for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl on Tinian in 2017.

Sablan entered a guilty plea over the brutal killing of his wife, Ana Maria Pialur Limes, at their house in Oleai in April 2015. He was sentenced in January 2018 to 30 years imprisonment, with five years suspended.

He was reportedly high on methamphetamine or “ice” at the time when he murdered his wife. (Saipan Tribune)