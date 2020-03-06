BREAKING NEWS: Email threat at MHS

Share







At about 12:45pm today, March 6, 2020, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a report of an email threat sent from a Marianas High School student email account.

As of now, police have cleared the classrooms, and are continuing to follow protocol. This means that students will be held on lockdown until an all clear is issued.

Law enforcement units are conducting an extensive search through the classrooms to determine if the area is clear.

At this time, DPS is requesting that parents remain patient as DPS has the safety of students and the public is the highest priority. (PR)