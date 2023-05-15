OAG urges robust funding for Legal Services Corp.

Share











Attorney General Edward Manibusan has joined a bipartisan appeal to the U.S. Congress that urges robust funding for the Legal Services Corporation.

The Legal Services Corporation, or LSC, was established in 1974 by the Legal Services Corporation Act. The LSC supports equal access to justice by awarding grants to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal services to those in need, and serves as the nation’s single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans.

The powerful impact of the Legal Services Corporation provides significant assistance to those who face an economic barrier to adequate or legal counsel. The bipartisan appeal signed by Manibusan urges Congress to prioritize and invest funding into the LSC as they are essential to ensuring that communities across our nation have access to critically needed civil legal services.

Joining Manibusan are the attorneys general of District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alaska, American Samoa, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. (OAG)