Secular Prayers for Mother’s Day
Our Mother Who is In Heaven
Our mother who is up in heaven above
honored be thy name and family with you
your children here on earth send all their love
thank you for all your work giving birth too.
Give us this day your mother’s delicious old recipes
for scalloped potatoes and Boston baked beans
cottage pudding cake, ham and black eyed peas
that homemade cocoa we drank through our teens.
Forgive me mother for not helping you more
and spending my allowance at the candy store
thus I avoided the smallest household chore
complaining that washing the dishes was a bore.
I hope to see you in heaven if I ever get there
until then dearest Mother know that I care.
Hail Mother Who Sang Amazing Grace
All hail my mother who sang Amazing Grace
and many other fun songs out in our back yard
some old Christmas carols by our stone fireplace
teaching us to make our own Christmas card.
Jolly mother putting up with three naughty boys
two angelic daughters and her two adoring cats
their bird and rabbit tributes brought old age joys
and for seventeen years her house was free of rats.
To mothers everywhere from Grandma back to teen
with childhood memories of our ‘guardians dear’
all the prayers and songs you taught us in between
your love and purpose Mothers always perfectly clear.
Hail to all our mothers with dignity and grace
this prayer is for you across all cyber space.
Glory be to Thee Dear Mothers
Glory be to thee dear mothers with difficult births
mine with three boys and then two daughters
father said a novena which he considered worth
the life of us all, Cesarean without broken waters
now and ever shall be great mothers to the end
and the same to their loving children and men.
A personal note: My mother was of Irish ancestry
born in 1919 and passed away peacefully at age 92.
She had all her mental faculties and I spoke with her
on the phone the night before she died. She was jovial
and planning a birthday party for my youngest sister.
She graduated from Nazareth College, Rochester, NY
at age 20 in 1939. She had 5 Cesareans sections assisted
by a Chinese physician. She was loved by all who knew
her. She related well with her teen children and their
friends in the turbulent 1960s. She danced and rocked
and sang with all her children. I miss her dearly.