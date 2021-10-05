Oct. 3-9 is National 4-H Week

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios have proclaimed Oct. 3 to 9, 2021, as National 4-H Week during a proclamation signing at the Northern Marianas College last Monday. Throughout the week, 4-H will highlight the hard work of the organization’s many youth members in the CNMI and recognize their dedication to making a positive impact on those around them.

During the proclamation, it was learned that 4-H is the United States’ “largest youth developmental organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country.” It was founded in the CNMI in the 1950s.

It was also learned that through 4-H, members participate in planting various crops., including native, medicinal, and edible plants, helping 4-H members develop life skills through various self-esteem, goal-setting, and leadership programs.

4-H also teaches the youth entrepreneurial and fiscal management skills through the Farm Services Agency youth loan program, and establishes youth sports programs to promote different forms of activity in an effort to combat noncommunicable disease.

The proclamation states that the organization was able to help over 20,000 youth members in the CNMI become “confident, independent, resilient, and compassionate leaders.”

In signing the proclamation, Torres encouraged the community to join in recognizing the impact that 4-H has had on the youth. “We encourage all of our citizens to recognize 4-H for the significant impact they have made and continue to make by empowering youth with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime,” said Torres.

According to its official website, 4-H is delivered by a “community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn-by-doing through hands-on projects in important areas of health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement.” 4-H’s network consists of almost 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals nationwide that is dedicated to providing “caring and supportive mentoring to all 4-H’ers.”