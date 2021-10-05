$100K bail set for men accused of robbery

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on two men who are accused of robbing a woman in San Antonio village.

Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho issued a Rule-5, essentially a court-issued warrant, with a cash bail of $100,000 for the arrest of Raymond Palacios and George Taitano Lieto Jr. who are accused of robbing a woman along Laigan Street in San Antonio.

The pair has since been booked and detained at the Department of Corrections as they await their arraignment hearing.

According to a press release from DPS, police received a 911 call at around 1:28am last Wednesday, Sept. 29, reporting a suspicious vehicle driving around and parking in front of an apartment complex in the village of San Antonio.

At the apartment complex, police officers met with a female victim who stated that she had just been robbed of her brown Coach purse along Laigan Street.

The victim told police that the suspect who grabbed her purse was a tall male individual wearing dark clothing, with a white mask covering his face. The individual was allegedly later identified as Lieto. After snatching her purse, the victim said Lieto fled the scene on foot.

A witness told police that a dark-colored Mazda 3 sedan with the license plate AFM 561 picked up an individual matching the description before fleeing the scene.

A description of the vehicle and suspects were given to dispatch who relayed the information to all units. Minutes later, police spotted the vehicle on the main road. Police conducted a violator stop and advised the two occupants to step out of the vehicle. Upon securing the driver, Palacios, and the backseat passenger, Lieto, officers saw a brown Coach purse described earlier inside the vehicle.

Once the purse was positively identified as the victim’s purse, both individuals were arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections.

On the same day, based on the information gathered, Camacho signed and issued the Rule-5 for Palacios and Lieto.