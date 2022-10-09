October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By
|
Posted on Oct 10 2022
Seeking to support and help victims as well as raise awareness against the horrors of domestic violence, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres joined the Northern Marianas Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence to sign a proclamation designating the month of October as the Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

The signing ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Kensington Hotel Saipan in San Roque and was attended by community leaders, members of the NMCADSV, first responders from the Department of Public Safety, residential firefighters, government officials, as well as members of the community. 

During the ceremony, NMCADSV presented the 2022 Bridge of Light award to DPS’ Lupe Ann Lizama Maratita for her outstanding selfless service and commitment to enhance the safety of domestic violence victims, as well as being a victim’s advocate, and spreading domestic violence awareness. 

The ceremony was dedicated to the memory of the countless individuals whose lives were taken due to domestic violence, as well as the individuals who stood up to end violence in the CNMI. Domestic violence survivor and advocate Kiki Jane Crisostomo addressed the audience, sharing how domestic violence affected her and took the life of her mother. At the end of her story, she thanked and encouraged the tear-filled audience to continue to help abuse victims, and she also saluted survivors.

With the theme “Amplify the Movement,” Domestic Violence Awareness Month seeks to continue to advocate and be a “lighthouse” to survivors and/or current victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. The month will be filled with many community events that will raise awareness as well as show support for those affected by domestic violence. 

Upon signing the proclamation, Torres encouraged all members of the community to participate in the movement against domestic violence as well as join in the activities this month that will help spread awareness against the abuse. 

“Domestic violence is never the fault of victims or survivors so we must do our part as leaders and as a community to support them. Let us help survivors truly heal forward, and come together as a community to end this abusive behavior,” he said. 

Torres also thanked DPS and all agencies that continue to serve their community by either spreading awareness or protecting and helping victims. “Every year it gets bigger, the awareness out there in the community is something that we need. We need the community to continue to support this movement.”

Chrystal Marino
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
