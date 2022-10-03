October named Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, Office of Information Technology chief information officer Clifford H. Aldan, leaders from CNMI government agencies, and members of the community gathered to proclaim the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month last week at the Governor’s Office. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In order to educate and raise awareness about cybersecurity, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres designated October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month early last week, releasing the official proclamation from his office on Capitol Hill.

In the proclamation, Torres encouraged the community to embrace technology, and recognize the importance of cybersecurity, and how they may ensure that their online safety and privacy is secure.

“This month, I encourage our community to spread awareness on the issue of cybersecurity threats and challenges, and how we can implement effective cybersecurity practices and resources to keep our people and islands safe,” he said.

The proclamation also highlights the services of the CNMI Department of Finance’s Office of Information Technology, an office established in April last year, designated to enhance and protect the CNMI government’s cybersecurity system; and help inform the public on how every individual may create a secure online connection protected against phishing, viruses, ransomware, other types of malware, not to mention financial loss, and loss of sensitive data. The proclamation also recognizes the work of chief information officer, Clifford Hocog Aldan, who is dedicated to help the public learn more about cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Awareness Month is recognized in October and is observed by the federal government of the U.S., the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, and the National Cyber Security Alliance; and members of the community are encouraged to visit their websites, along with the STOP.THINK. CONNECT. Campaign website, which serves as the national cybersecurity public awareness campaign, and was implemented through joint agreement of several private companies, nonprofit and government organizations, and academic institutions who are working together to increase the public’s understanding of cyber threats, and empower Americans to be safer and more secure online.

Visit the STOP.THINK. CONNECT. Campaign website (www.cisa.gov/stopthinkconnect or www.stopthinkconnect.org) to learn more about cybersecurity.

