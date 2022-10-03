WIA renews MOU with Hawai’i Job Corps

Posted on Oct 04 2022

WIOA director Frances Torres receives the MOU from Hawai’i Job Corps director Ellen May. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI Department of Labor’s Workforce Investment Agency renewed its agreement with the Hawai’i Job Corps during a site visit to the Waimanalo Center. The signing was witnessed by the CNMI DOL and Finance, who also attended the Workforce Convening with USDOL Region 6 and Waimanalo Center staff.

Under the agreement, the CNMI commits to promote the mission of the Hawaii Job Corp Centers to provide academic, career, and technical education, and social development training to young men and women ages 18 to 24 years old to become responsible, productive, and employed community members; and perform certain services in the field of outreach, admissions, and career transition services for the Job Corps program.

The Hawai’i Job Corps is a free residential program with career training offerings in automotive technician, culinary arts, facilities maintenance, hotel and lodging, landscaping, office administration, painting, security and protective services, registered apprenticeship program in pharmacy technician, certified nurse assistance to include high school diploma or its equivalent. Programs are self-paced with opportunities in advance training at centers located in the mainland U.S.

“This collaborative partnership between the CNMI and Hawai’i Job Corps expands the opportunities for our youths to advance in a career pathway and improve their employability,”

said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente. She added, “This is a valued long-term relationship that continues to provide the CNMI’s young citizens with additional options for their choice of a career.”

Hawai’i Center director Ellen May shared, “It was an honor for our team to welcome the CNMI DOL Workforce representatives to our beautiful campus and reestablish our partnership. Collectively, we are not only providing exciting career pathways for young adults, for many students we are also offering hope and a new beginning for a bright future.”

Youths interested in learning more about the great opportunities offered through the Hawai’i Job Corps program may contact the CNMI DOL Workforce Investment Agency at tel. 670.664.1708
or email cnmiwioa@dol.gov.mp. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

