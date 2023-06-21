OCW670 names 2 memorial scholarship recipients

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2023
Share

Our Common Wealth 670 has awarded scholarships to two students from the Marianas: D’anahlei Rodriguez of Kagman High School and Jill Anne Mallari of Mount Carmel School. These scholarships were created in honor of two founding members of OCW670, the late Retta Sue Hamilton and Jacinta M. Kaipat.

Eligible students drafted an essay that demonstrated how their higher education pursuits align with and/or promotes OCW670’s mission to “protect our ancestral lands, seas, and skies from irreparable damage caused by military practices and other developments that pose a threat to our health, physical environment, and livelihoods…” The OCW670 board of directors spearheaded essay evaluations and the final selection of recipients.

“With our islands being placed at the center of so many geopolitical discussions about the U.S.-China competition in the Pacific, these essays reflect a sense of urgency to protect our beautiful islands for many generations to come,” said OCW670 board chair Dr. Theresa “Isa” Arriola.

D’anahlei Rodriguez and Jill Anne Mallari

Rodriguez’s essay recounted her strolls with her Tåta and siblings through gardens littered with rusted military equipment. She acknowledges that these remnants of wars will continue to stay on our lands and impact today’s youth. Rodgriguez intends to study Public Governance at Boise State University. Rodriguez concludes her essay with a proverb from her Tåta that outlines her vision for herself “‘Sengsongmu i gualo’mu, abonuyi kulan i lancheru, protehi kulan gumå’mu, ya siempre håo satisfetchu.’ Your village is your garden, nourish it like a farmer, protect it like your home, and you will be fulfilled.”

Mallari’s essay, titled “Oceanic Paradise,” shared her realization that the image of the Marianas as a tropical island paradise was not entirely true. Mallari intends to pursue a Political Science degree at the University of San Diego where she aims to elevate people’s awareness of the environmental issues facing the Marianas and the broader Pacific. Mallari ends her essay with the realization that “only by protecting our culture, land, and ocean will the next generation grow up in the paradise of today.”

OCW670 is in awe of the powerful voices of Rodriguez, Mallari, and all the other students who submitted essays. OCW670 is grateful to continue this annual tradition of supporting passionate Marianas youth to pursue higher education for the benefit of their academic growth and the Marianas. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2023, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune