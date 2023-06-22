BREAKING NEWS: Ex-BMV chief pleads guilty to license fraud

The former director of the Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Juana Deleon Guerrero, has pleaded guilty to the license fraud charge filed against her by the U.S. government. More information to follow.
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
