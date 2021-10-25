OES Turtles return to PGFC competition with a bang

Oleai Elementary School’s September PGFC participants pose for a souvenir photo

Oleai Elementary School's September PGFC participants pose for a souvenir photo inside their school campus with OES school principal Jasylene Parico and OES PGFC coordinator Esther Manzano. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

After a year of not joining the Primary Grades Forensic Conference competition because of no face-to-face instruction last school year, Oleai Elementary School returned this year to the first virtual monthly qualifying PGFC competition in September and, like their school mascot, the turtle, OES students slowly but surely placed in a variety of events in the competition.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, almost all of the events were pre-recorded video entries. The only live event for PGFC was Impromptu Speaking via Google Meet—only the competitors and judges can enter the live meeting.

PGFC competition encourages public and private school from kindergarten to fifth grade students to participate in and become proficient in the forensic performing arts: reading, public speaking, and interpretations.

The OES family thanks all its competitors for doing the best they can in accomplishing their goals. “Thank you to all the parents who helped in preparing their children at home as well as the teachers and judges for the support and help they have given in this competition,” the school said in a press statement. (PR)

K-2 DIVISION
Dramatic Interpretation
Hallie Marianne Padolina, 2nd Place

Humorous Interpretation
Francisco Tudela, 2nd Place

Impromptu Speaking
Hallie Marianne Padolina, 1st Place

Reader’s Forum
Julienne Rhyme Casuncad, 4th Place

3-5 DIVISION
Dramatic Interpretation
Tianmei Jia, 1st Place
Brent Villanueva, 2nd Place

Humorous Interpretation
Amlesh David Jr.Jha, 1st Place
Isabel Maximina Carreon,2nd Place
Eidrian Calibo, 3rd Place

Duo Interpretation A
Jovanalyn Mettao, 1st Place
Aleizah Kinarose Nepaial, 2nd Place

Marvic James Javaluyas, 2nd Place
Hannah Gabrielle Ramos, 2nd Place

Zoe Ardieta, 3rd Place
Chineinalyn Jones, 3rd Place

Choral Speaking
Jovanalyn Mettao, 1st Place
Aleizah Kinarose Nepaial, 1st Place
Isabel Maximina Carreon,1st Place
Erricka Long,1st Place
Mario Jr. Sedanza, 1st Place

Impromptu Speaking
Hanna Marie Padolina, 1st Place
Mario Jr. Sedanza, 2nd Place
Alexander Joseph Salundaguit, 3rd Place
Elaia Rhyme Tamayo, 4th Place

Reader’s Forum A
Eidrian Calibo, 4th Place

Reader’s Forum B
Alexander Joseph Salundaguit,1st Place
Hanna Marie Padolina, 2nd Place
Leila Leightley, 4th Place

Reader’s Forum C
Tianmei Jia, 1st Place
Marvic James Javaluyas, 4th Place

Reader’s Forum D
Zoe Ardieta, 2nd Place
Brent Villanueva, 3rd Place

Reader’s Forum E
Enyan Tang, 3rd Place

CCLHS
Chineinalyn Jones, 1st Place

