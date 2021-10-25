Rosario, Lizama, Nabors top 1st-ever sling stone tilt

By
|
Posted on Oct 26 2021
Share
Jester Rosario from Rota gears up to sling a stone at the bullseye during last weekend’s first-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition.

Jester Rosario from Rota gears up to sling a stone at the bullseye during last weekend’s first-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition as part of 2021 Gineptin Ha’anen Taga Festival on Tinian. Rosario placed second in the men’s open category, scoring 13 points after five rounds. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Guelu Rosario, Denicia Lizama from Rota, and Keith Nabors Jr. from Tinian led the cast of winners in the first-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition that was held as part of last weekend’s 2021 Gineptin Ha’anen Taga Festival on Tinian.

Keith Nabors, who organized the competition, said the event’s 21 competitors from Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam competed in three categories: men’s open, women’s, and U16 and a total of 16 competitors walked away with prizes, and non-competitors were treated to sling stone lessons and free slings from Nabors.

Rosario, who is from Rota, won first place in the men’s category, followed by second placer Jester Rosario from Rota. In third place was JoeRay Mangloña and fourth was Ringo Reyes from Tinian.

The women’s category only had two competitors and Lizama, who is from Rota, was one hit on the target enough to beat out Siena Lazaro from Tinian for first place.

First place in the U16 category was Keith Nabors Jr. from Tinian; second was KyMani Nabors from Tinian; third was Jose Mangloña from Tinian; and fourth was Cody Dela Cruz from Tinian.

A special award was given to 6-year-old Roque Dueñas Jr. from Saipan, who came out to the Taga Fest for the competition, said Nabors.

First-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition as part of 2021 Gineptin Ha’anen Taga Festival on Tinian.

From left holding their prizes; third place in the men’s open category JoeRay Mangloña from Tinian; men’s first place Guelu Rosario from Rota; women’s second place Siena Lazaro; men’s second place Jester Rosario from Rota; and U16 fourth place Cody Dela Cruz from Tinian share a photo with other competitors after last weekend’s first-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition as part of 2021 Gineptin Ha’anen Taga Festival on Tinian. A special award was given to 6-year-old Roque Dueñas Jr. from Saipan, who came out to Taga Fest for the competition. Also pictured is competition organizer Keith Nabors, third from right. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Keith Nabors explained Monday that the competitors had to stand 75 feet away from a large target with a bullseye in the middle, with zero points awarded for misses, one point for hitting the board, and two points for hitting the bullseye. Every competitor competed in five rounds, three throws each round, to post up the best score possible.

Keith Nabors was very pleased with the turnout and with how the event was run and that Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan himself told Nabors that he would like to see the sling stone competition return for 2022 Taga Fest.

“It was awesome, and I’m totally excited for the things to come. …Next year, hopefully we can get more competitors out and more people interested. …It’s just awesome to share the culture and get the kids back into their roots, and I just want to see the sport develop,” he said.

Keith Nabors added that he’d like to see sling stone throwing be part of next year’s Pacific Mini Games, which Saipan will host, and he has aspirations of sending some of the CNMI’s young slingers to an international sling stone throwing competition in Spain sometime next year.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 26, 2021, 9:13 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune