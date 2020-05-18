Office hours at BMV, HSO, Firearms and Records

By
|
Posted on May 19 2020

Tag: ,
Share

The office hours for CNMI Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Highway Safety Office, and the Firearms and Records are as follows:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles
• 8am – 11am: document drop-off for vehicle and/or watercraft registration renewal
• 8am – 11am: walk-in for driver’s license renewal
• 8am – 11am: updated document(s) pick-up

BMV will be accepting incoming documents and will be processing these documents for next-day pick-up.
At this time BMV is still processing documents of those who have expired driver’s licenses and vehicle/watercraft registrations during the month of March or earlier. Registrations that have expired beginning April 1, 2020, are asked to await the official announcement when BMV will be able to process those registrations and documents.
To prevent the machines from overheating and to prevent premature machine failure, the BMV office will be processing a maximum of fifty driver’s license prints per day.
For more information related to BMV, call 664-9066.

Highway Safety Office
• 9am – 12pm: for walk-in services
For all inquiries related to the Child Restraint Purchase Assistance Program and the Highway Safety Office call 664-9121 /9125 or /9131.

Firearms and Records office
• 9am – 3pm: for walk-in services
For all inquires related to the DPS Firearms and Records office call 664-9072.

All individuals who are looking to visit the offices and avail of the services are required to wear a mask and maintain the standard 6-foot feet distance while lining up outside the offices and while around other individuals.
We ask individuals to make payments at CNMI Treasury on Capital Hill or Revenue and Tax in Dandan before turning in documents, as the BMV cashiers window will be closed. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

BMV to re-issue driver’s licenses printed with error

Posted On May 19 2020
, By

BMV still closed but expired docs are extended

Posted On May 05 2020
, By

Community Briefs – July 9, 2019

Posted On Jul 09 2019
, By

Austerity affects BMV licensing

Posted On Jun 13 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2020, 1:35 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune