Office hours at BMV, HSO, Firearms and Records

The office hours for CNMI Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Highway Safety Office, and the Firearms and Records are as follows:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

• 8am – 11am: document drop-off for vehicle and/or watercraft registration renewal

• 8am – 11am: walk-in for driver’s license renewal

• 8am – 11am: updated document(s) pick-up

BMV will be accepting incoming documents and will be processing these documents for next-day pick-up.

At this time BMV is still processing documents of those who have expired driver’s licenses and vehicle/watercraft registrations during the month of March or earlier. Registrations that have expired beginning April 1, 2020, are asked to await the official announcement when BMV will be able to process those registrations and documents.

To prevent the machines from overheating and to prevent premature machine failure, the BMV office will be processing a maximum of fifty driver’s license prints per day.

For more information related to BMV, call 664-9066.

Highway Safety Office

• 9am – 12pm: for walk-in services

For all inquiries related to the Child Restraint Purchase Assistance Program and the Highway Safety Office call 664-9121 /9125 or /9131.

Firearms and Records office

• 9am – 3pm: for walk-in services

For all inquires related to the DPS Firearms and Records office call 664-9072.

All individuals who are looking to visit the offices and avail of the services are required to wear a mask and maintain the standard 6-foot feet distance while lining up outside the offices and while around other individuals.

We ask individuals to make payments at CNMI Treasury on Capital Hill or Revenue and Tax in Dandan before turning in documents, as the BMV cashiers window will be closed. (PR)