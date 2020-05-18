Former House speaker, CPA chair Lifoifoi passes away

Posted on May 19 2020

Former House speaker and Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Jose R. Lifoifoi passed away on Saipan yesterday afternoon due to cardiac arrest. He was 83.

Lifoifoi is survived by his wife, Cecilia, and many children and grandchildren.

CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, who said yesterday that CPA is deeply saddened to hear that their long-time former chairman has passed away, said that Lifoifoi’s contributions to the CNMI is innumerable.

She said she will miss Lifoifoi’s friendship and the guidance he continued to personally provide her after his retirement.

“His wife, children and family are in our prayers as they go through this difficult time of mourning and grief,” King-Hinds said.

Lifoifoi resigned as a member of the CPA board on Jan. 7, 2019, citing health concern. He served on the board for 16 years, 14 of which as chairman.

Lifoifoi also served as speaker of the CNMI House of Representatives from 1986 to 1988. He served as chairman of the United Micronesia Development Association. He was a known trusted friend of the late business tycoon, Larry Hillblom.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

