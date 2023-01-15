Ogumoro is acting DPS chief; Deleon Guerrero is acting HSEM special ass’t

Share











Police director Aniceto T. Ogumoro was designated acting commissioner of the Department of Public Safety effective last Thursday.

In a memorandum last Thursday and addressed to all department and agency heads, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios also designated Emergency Management Operations director Gerald J. Deleon Guerrero as acting special assistant for the CNMI Homeland Security & Management effective that day.

Ogumoro served as acting DPS commissioner during the term of Gov. Benigno R. Fitial.

Last Dec. 16, then-governor Ralph DLG Torres designated DPS Bureau of Motor Vehicles director Juana C. Leon Guerrero as acting DPS commissioner after then-DPS commissioner Robert Guerrero resigned.

Last Dec. 27, Torres designated Deleon Guerrero as acting special assistant for HSEM.

On Thursday, Palacios issued a memorandum informing government departments and agency heads of the appointment of former Rep. Leila F. Staffler, a Democrat, as acting Department of Labor secretary.

On Wednesday, the governor appointed Paul Tenorio as the executive director for the Criminal Justice Planning Agency effective immediately.