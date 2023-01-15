COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 16, 2023

Koblerville Community Center hours today

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, Jan. 16, 2023, the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center will have the following hours:

-Testing: 8am – 11am

-Office hours: 8am -12pm

The Travel Test team can be reached at (670) 785-9966 or (670) 287-7570. (PR)

MCS closed today; no classes

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Mount Carmel School will not have classes and the campus will be closed today, Jan. 16, 2023. Normal working hours and classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. For more information about Mount Carmel School, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR)

4.9-magnitude quake in Maug region

At 2:53am on Jan. 15, 2023, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 19.980°N 145.751°E in the Maug Islands region, Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, please contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670)-237-8000. (PR)

SHEFA reminders

The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program, or SHEFA, is reminding all interested applicants—new, ongoing, and returning beneficiaries—that the deadline to submit application and supporting documents is on Feb. 28, 2023.

Apply online at www.saipanshefa.com. Create your student profile and submit your application! Here you will have instant access to the status of your application once your application package is submitted.

You must have all the required documents ready to upload in order for your application submission to go through. (PR)

University of Guam Board of Regents meeting

The special meeting of the University of Guam Board of Regents is scheduled for 3pm on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, RFK Library, Silent Room, at UOG. The meeting will be publicly accessible by registering for Zoom access at https://zoom.us/j/93604349607.

A broadcast of the meeting via video livestream will be available on the UOG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/uogtritons.

The University of Guam complies with Guam Public Law 36-34 changes to the Open Government Law and Guam Public Law 24-109 with reference to the provisions and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For special accommodations, contact the ADA coordinator at 735-2244 or (TTY) 735-2243. Live closed captioning is available through a website link provided within the online meeting. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

