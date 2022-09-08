OIA announces additional $1.3M in Final TAP awards

Share











WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) announces $1,351,884 in final awards to be funded under the Technical Assistance Program (TAP) and has closed its review and grant award process for fiscal year 2022 TAP grants.

“This final batch of funding will support food security through mangrove crab farming, water security, student development, utilities management, and more,” said Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “These are important priorities in the Insular Areas that help promote resiliency and well-being in their respective communities.”

The TAP awards announced are as follows:



American Samoa

– $200,000 to the American Samoa Power Authority for a Water System Modeling Professional



CNMI

– $527,840 to the Northern Marianas College to leverage aquaculture technology for a Sustainable and Economically Viable Mangrove Crab Farming Industry

– $93,544 to the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation for the Automated Water Read, Supply, and Leak Detection System Pilot Project



Guam

– $299,291 to the Guam Department of Labor for an Unemployment Feasibility Study

– $287,792 to the University of Guam to strengthen campus security

– $123,672 to the Guam Waterworks Authority for financial management training

Federated States of Micronesia

– $127,000 in supplemental funding to the Habele Outer Island Education Fund to continue Habele Robotics League in the Federated States of Micronesia

– $35,000 to the Pohnpei Department of Land Commission to conduct a feasibility study on re-establishment of the Pohnpei State Museum.



Republic of the Marshall Islands

– $468,500 to the Enewetak/Ujelang Atoll Local Government will purchase heavy equipment, a wheel loader, backhoe loader, and dump truck to assist in the removal of the Leucaena Leucocephala, particularly the islands of Enewetak, Japtan and Medren.

– $100,000 to Lib Island to provide for housing in support of recruiting and retaining a long-term health professional for the Lib Island community within Kwajalein Atoll.

OIA’s TAP Division has completed its final reviews of applications and recommendations for fiscal year 2022 Technical Assistance Program, Maintenance Assistance Program, and Coral Reef and Natural Resources Initiative grant awards. Applications have been reviewed by OIA with support from other federal agencies when applicable. Award decisions are based on a variety of factors, including the merit review factors provided in the grant announcement on www.grants.gov under CFDA #15.875, recommendations from the leadership from each of the Insular Areas, and letters of support for projects. Consideration is also given to equity and fairness across all the island areas.

Grant applicants and proposals that have not been selected for funding will receive final notification through the grants.gov system once the entire application and award process has been finalized and the fiscal year has been closed out on Sept. 30, 2022. (PR)

