Another NMC graduate passes NCLEX-RN

Aldionne Maglanque

Aldionne Maglanque, a Northern Marianas College nursing graduate, recently passed the challenging National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN. The 2022 graduate now joins the long list of NMC graduates who also passed the exam.

“We are extremely proud of Aldionne’s accomplishments as well as the other nursing students who have been able to reach this important milestone of passing the NCLEX,” said NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“This is an amazing accomplishment,” NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan said.

“Aldionne has a bright future in the nursing field and we expect to see great things from her as her educational and professional journey continues.”

Although it was difficult, Maglanque said that being able to enter into the nursing field is rewarding.

“I’ve always wanted to pursue nursing because I knew I wanted to make a difference in and serve my community, whether that be by nurturing those in need or by educating people to live healthier, better lifestyles,” Maglanque said.

Maglanque added that her family, friends, and her instructors at NMC contributed to her success with the NCLEX.

“[The NCLEX] was difficult, but the continual support from my family and friends always pushed me to keep going,” Maglanque said. “I cannot thank NMC, my instructors, and my classmates enough for the many ways they have encouraged me since the start.”

For students planning to take the NCLEX-RN, Maglanque advises them that they will be well prepared for the exam after completing NMC’s nursing program.

“Find a study method that works and stick to that. But most of all, believe in yourself and be confident,” Maglanque said.

For more information about NMC's nursing program, email NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa T. Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or visit www.marianas.edu.

