OIA awards $3,001,886 in grants to Guam for FY 2022

Posted on Jul 01 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $3,001,886 in Technical Assistance Program, or TAP, and Maintenance Assistance Program, or MAP, grant funding to the government of Guam for fiscal year 2022.

The funding will support various government needs that include grants management training, streamlining business processes across government agencies, improving public safety surveillance, upgrading IT infrastructure for better public access, including equipment, and critical support for the port and the veterans’ cemetery. Funds will also aid in the development of a local marine science program at the University of Guam and assist vulnerable Micronesian communities on Guam.

“We are pleased to announce that funds this year will invest in bolstering grant writing capacity on Guam, improving government business processes, digitizing valuable land documents, and supporting public safety,” said deputy assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa. “Funds will also support vulnerable populations on Guam and the development of a locally-based marine science program.”

The TAP grants totaling $1,053,744 for fiscal year 2022 will be provided to various departments and offices within the Guam government as follows:

• $450,000 – Office of the Lieutenant Governor for Grants Management Training.

• $239,693 – Chamorro Land Trust Commission for an Information Technology Infrastructure upgrade and enhancement.

• $185,301 – Guam Ancestral Land Commission for IT Infrastructure upgrade and modernization.

• $178,750 – Bureau of Statistics and Plans to acquire Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in support of public safety through agencies such as the Guam Police Department and Fire Department.

The MAP grants totaling $576,039 for fiscal year 2022 will be provided to various departments and offices within the Guam government as follows:

• $205,664 – Department of Public Works for vehicle maintenance and fleet support.

• $165,375 – Port Authority of Guam for power generator maintenance and support.

• $130,500 – Guam Waterworks Authority for training in operations and maintenance to include electrician, welding, SCADA, and other related training.

• $ 75,000 – Guam Veterans Affairs Office for specialized equipment for cemetery operation and grounds maintenance supplies.

Additional TAP awards to other entities for the benefit of Guam totaling $1,371,603 are provided to various academic and non-profit organizations for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

• $748,095 – Mañe’lu for the Micronesian Resource Center One Stop Shop.

• $500,000 – ASTHO for improving GovGuam business processes.

• $ 74,040 – Guam Community College for grants writing training.

• $ 49,468 – University of Guam to develop a marine resources education program specific to Guam and the region, incorporating teacher training and curriculum development related to careers, seafood safety and marketing, and local and traditional knowledge of fishery resources.

More information about the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs can be found at www.doi.gov/oia. (DOI)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

