Ol’Aces outduels Save More

Martech-Ol’Aces remained the only unbeaten team in Pool A of the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League after scuttling Save More, 89-78, Tuesday night at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Ol’Aces spotted Save More in the first few minutes of the ballgame, 8-0, before the latter settled down and were down by just a manageable 5 points, 11-16, after the first quarter.

Coach Elias Rangamar’s team, however, again went on an offensive tear in the second, while Save More was stuck in the mud and trailed, 43-29, at the half.

Save More, well, couldn’t really save itself from Ol’Aces’ onslaught at the start of the second half as they saw themselves buried under a ton of points, 72- 51, heading into the fourth and final quarter.

But following the script of their previous three games, Ol’Aces again flirted with disaster as Rangamar let them “play” before just doing enough to preserve the 11-point win.

Riley Brungard and Preston Basa shared team-high honors for Ol’Aces with 14 points apiece, while the 25 points of Gelo Genese led Save More, which dropped to 3-1 in the standings.

Earlier in Pool B action, Team Marianas handcuffed Socho in a low-scoring ballgame, 63-56.

Coby Santos and Don Brennan fired 16 and 14 points, respectively, to pace Team Marianas (3-1), while Athan Taisague and Henry Aguon scored a dozen apiece for Socho (1-3).

First Game

Team Marianas 63 – C. Santos 16, Brennan 14, G. Sablan 10, Raquepo 9, Garcia 4, J. Sablan 3, K. Santos 3, Richardson 2, Hocog 2, Aldan 2.

Socho 56 – Taisague 12, Aguon 12, Philip 11, Limes 10, Lizama 8, Pangelinan 3.

Scoring by quarters: 18-13, 28-27, 45-37, 63-56.

Second Game

Martech-Ol’Aces 89 – P. Basa 14, Brungard 14, Air. Atan 13, Lizama 8, Schmidt 8, Diaz 8, Kabiriel 5, T. Basa 4, Barcinas 4, Aif. Atan 3, Onopwy 2.

Save More 78 – Genese 25, Tekiupua 12, Jandoc 9, Tabora 8, Vicente 8, Dancel 7, Torres 5, Solis 4.

Scoring by quarters: 16-11, 43-29, 72-51, 89-78.