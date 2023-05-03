IN BATTLE OF UNBEATEN TEAMS

Ol’Aces outduels Save More

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023

Tag: , , ,
Share

Martech-Ol’Aces’ Douglas Schmidt goes for an uncontested layup against Save More in the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League last Tuesday night at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (MARK RABAGO)

Martech-Ol’Aces remained the only unbeaten team in Pool A of the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League after scuttling Save More, 89-78, Tuesday night at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Ol’Aces spotted Save More in the first few minutes of the ballgame, 8-0, before the latter settled down and were down by just a manageable 5 points, 11-16, after the first quarter.

Coach Elias Rangamar’s team, however, again went on an offensive tear in the second, while Save More was stuck in the mud and trailed, 43-29, at the half.

Save More, well, couldn’t really save itself from Ol’Aces’ onslaught at the start of the second half as they saw themselves buried under a ton of points, 72- 51, heading into the fourth and final quarter.

But following the script of their previous three games, Ol’Aces again flirted with disaster as Rangamar let them “play” before just doing enough to preserve the 11-point win.

Riley Brungard and Preston Basa shared team-high honors for Ol’Aces with 14 points apiece, while the 25 points of Gelo Genese led Save More, which dropped to 3-1 in the standings.

Earlier in Pool B action, Team Marianas handcuffed Socho in a low-scoring ballgame, 63-56.

Coby Santos and Don Brennan fired 16 and 14 points, respectively, to pace Team Marianas (3-1), while Athan Taisague and Henry Aguon scored a dozen apiece for Socho (1-3).

First Game
Team Marianas 63 – C. Santos 16, Brennan 14, G. Sablan 10, Raquepo 9, Garcia 4, J. Sablan 3, K. Santos 3, Richardson 2, Hocog 2, Aldan 2.
Socho 56 – Taisague 12, Aguon 12, Philip 11, Limes 10, Lizama 8, Pangelinan 3.
Scoring by quarters: 18-13, 28-27, 45-37, 63-56.

Second Game
Martech-Ol’Aces 89 – P. Basa 14, Brungard 14, Air. Atan 13, Lizama 8, Schmidt 8, Diaz 8, Kabiriel 5, T. Basa 4, Barcinas 4, Aif. Atan 3, Onopwy 2.
Save More 78 – Genese 25, Tekiupua 12, Jandoc 9, Tabora 8, Vicente 8, Dancel 7, Torres 5, Solis 4.
Scoring by quarters: 16-11, 43-29, 72-51, 89-78.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Mich-
0

Ol’Aces, Save More, New Chang Ming stay perfect

Posted On May 03 2023
, By
SCLC
0

JSN drubs Double A; Ol’Aces remains perfect

Posted On May 02 2023
, By
Mich
0

Ol’Aces ‘repeats’ against Ali’i in Mich Ultra Cup

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
SCLC
0

New Chang Ming Market, A’s Car Aircon win

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2023, 1:05 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune