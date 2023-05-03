US Coast Guard backs CPA request for add’l funding

By
|
Posted on May 04 2023

Tag:
Share

The U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia – Sector Guam has written to the U.S Department of Transportation to support the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s recent request for supplemental funding to keep the agency afloat until fiscal year 2026.

Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia – Sector Guam, has personally written to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to support CPA and its request for funding to continue operating the CNMI’s ports of entry.

CPA is asking the U.S. DOT for a total of $30 million in supplemental funding—$15 million for fiscal year 2024 and $15 million for fiscal year 2025. CPA believes this amount will keep the CNMI’s ports in operation until fiscal year 2026.

Simmons stated in his letter that the maritime transportation system facilities within CPA remain the only cost-effective means of importing critical food, medical supplies, equipment, and other essential goods to the islands.

“Continuous unimpeded port operations to facilitate the flow of commerce is critical not only to the island communities the ports serve, but is equally important to sustaining the markedly increased Department of Defense footprint within the greater Marianas chain. Given the stark fiscal projections affecting the airports within the CPA, it is merely a matter of time before any reprogramming of the CNMI government’s operational funds begin to impact the seaports. As the Captain of the Port for both CNMI and Guam, I have grave concerns regarding potential port funding reductions and the subsequent cascading effects this could have within our area of responsibility,” he said. “Recognizing CNMI’s strategic importance, not only to national security interests, but also to the efficiency of the national supply chain and its U.S. carriers operating in the Pacific, I am reiterating my full support of CPA’s effort and look forward to your agency’s positive response.”

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach of the U.S. Air Force, commander of the Pacific Air Forces, has also written in support of CPA’s need for funding.

“I am very interested in preserving the viability of air and seaports across [the] CNMI, and I’m deeply concerned about the economic trends outlined in your letter to Secretary Buttigieg.  As Pacific Air Forces commander, I have consistently advocated for increased investment in CNMI ports, and I’m excited about the many ongoing projects across this vital region,” he said.

Currently, PACAF has $444 million of on-going Investment at Tinian International Airport.

Additionally, PACAF is continuing to partner with the CPA on potential near-term investments at the Tinian North Field, Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, and Rota International Airport.

“While these investments might not directly address some of the concerns in your letter, I think PACAF’s investments will rebuild some of the infrastructure damaged by Super Typhoon Yutu, increase overall operational capacity, generate jobs and revenue for the local communities, and ultimately posture CNMI for future increases in tourism. PACAF will continue to work with the CPA to shape investments across CNMI, and I will continue to advocate to preserve the operational viability of your ports through INDOPACOM and Air Force-channels,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CPA request to DOT for added funding garners broad support

Posted On Apr 28 2023
, By
0

CPA tells DOT its operating income is now negative

Posted On Apr 24 2023
, By
0

CPA asks DOD to back its DOT supplemental funding request

Posted On Apr 24 2023
, By
0

CPA asks DOT for $30M for fiscal years 2024 and 2025

Posted On Apr 19 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2023, 1:05 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune