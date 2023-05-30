Ol’Aces, The Game win as open playoffs start

Share











Top seed Martech-Ol’Aces routed K2 Ballerz, while The Game upset Ali’i as the open division of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Basketball League kicked off last Monday at the Civic Center Basketball Court.

Ol’Aces got off to a jackrabbit start and took a 23-15 lead after the first 10 minutes of the ballgame.

They will only increase their lead in the second quarter and enter the halftime break with a 44-29 spread.

K2 Ballerz, the eighth seed, continued to struggle at the onset of the second half and stared at a 63-46 deficit entering the fourth and final quarter.

Ol’Aces then withstood several attempted comebacks by K2 Ballerz in the final 10 minutes as star guard Douglas “Spider” Schmidt picked the pockets of K2 Ballerz players and assisted to teammates to complete the 28-point rout.

Kelvin Fitial went nuts against K2 Ballerz’s overmatched big men down low and finished with a game-high 19 points, while high-flying swingman Freddie Pelisamen chipped in 18 points.

Vincent Satur was the lone double-digit scorer for K2 Ballerz with 15 points.

In the second game, fifth seed The Game edged fourth seed Ali’i, 80-76.

The Game and Ali’i were locked in a dogfight from the get-go with the former taking a 21-16 advantage after one quarter of play.

The tug of war continued in the next stanza with The Game barely getting ahead with a candlestick 1-point lead at the half, 37-36.

The Game then had an offensive explosion in the third, outscoring their opponents, 29-18, to enter the fourth and final quarter with a 66-54 lead.

Ali’i to its credit fought back in the final 10 minutes, but eventually The Game made the right plays in the endgame to eke out the 4-point win.

Forward Steve King led four The Game players in twin digits with 15 points, while comebacking D.J. Ong added 14 points of his own.

The loss spoiled Jaymark De Guzman’s career game as the athletic Ali’i swingman wound up with 30 points. Veteran playmaker Elmer Esdrelon was the only other Ali’i player to finish in double figures with 15 markers.

First Game

Martech-Ol’Aces 94 – Fitial 19, Pelisamen 18, Atan 15, Schmidt 10, Diaz 8, Onopwy 6, Lizama 6, Basa 4.

K2 Ballerz 66 – Satur 15, Lizama 8, Palmes 8, Mamis 7, Mariano 7, Taitingfong 5, Dikito 5, Santos 4, Espiritu Santos 2.

Scoring by quarters: 23-15, 44-29, 63-46, 94-66.

Second Game

The Game 80 – King 15, Ong 14, Richardson 11, Arellano 11, Ferrari 8, Deleon Guerrero 8, Bravo 5, Mizutani 5, Sablan 3.

Ali’i 76 – De Guzman 30, Esdrelon 15, Talania 9, De Dios 7, Santos 5, Leung 3, De Vero 2, Elchico 2, D. Mateo 1.

Scoring by quarters: 21-16, 37-36, 66-54, 80-76.