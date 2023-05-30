Palacios assures assistance for Rota

Posted on May 31 2023
Arnold Palacios

Although the damage from Typhoon Mawar on Rota wasn’t as bad as they thought, the biggest issue facing the island is its power and water infrastructure, according to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios last Monday.

In a brief conversation with reporters after Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the CNMI Veterans Cemetery in Marpi, he said his Rota visit last Saturday also gave him a chance to talk with Rota Mayor Aubrey Hocog.

“We were able to talk to the mayor and assure the people that we are here to help them,” Palacios said. “We were able to deploy some people down there. I’m very proud of our [Commonwealth Utilities Corp.], especially the Rota line crew and the water crew down there. We sent some folks from Saipan and some critical equipment and supplies down there.”

Another major issue on Rota, he said, is a damaged fuel line of Mobil Oil Marianas at the East Harbor. He said that Hocog had told him that they are working to restore it.

Palacios said that Rota only has 25 days’ worth of fuel, and that was a situation they needed to take care of. “That is the top priority because that is what provides the diesel for the power plant,” Palacios said.

He assured that the CNMI will be lending a helping hand to Guam as well, as soon as Rota is stabilized. “We are going to come together and we are going to see what we can do to source out assistance for our brothers and sisters in Guam once we are assured Rota is stabilized and things are moving forward.” (Chrystal Marino)

Contributing Author
