OMB’s Villagomez issues budget call

Virginia C. Villagomez, the special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget, issued last week a budget call to all expenditure authorities to submit their proposed budget and spending plans for fiscal year 2024.

Villagomez’s budget call memorandum was addressed to all department and activity heads, all autonomous/semi-autonomous agencies, all independent programs, and all federal programs.

Pursuant to the Commonwealth Code, the governor’s proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2024 must be submitted to the Legislature by April 1, 2023.

Budget submissions for the new administration is due for submission to the Legislature by May 1, 2023.

Villagomez said preparation and submission of the budget will include all three branches of government, all government corporations, including all private non-profits being subsidized by general fund appropriations, and all federally funded programs continuing in fiscal year 2024.

The OMB has established a baseline allocation as a guidance for each agency to start its budget formulation using the current estimated revenues pursuant to Public Law 22-22. Changes to the baseline allocation will vary between departments and may occur before the submission should the acting Finance secretary Tracy B. Norita identify an adjustment in the net resources.

To address any adjustments in allocation in fiscal year 2024, the agency will be allowed to keep the established ceiling in the number of positions, pursuant to Public Law 22-22, Villagomez said.

“Given the baseline allocation is only sufficient to support the continuity of government operations at 64 hours, your submission should be based at the full 80 hours to determine your department’s annual cost of operations,” Villagomez said.

She encouraged agencies to be innovative when formulating their budget by being transparent and accountable for all allocated resources, including seeking the approval of their grantor programs before migrating employees.