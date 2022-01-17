One of three imprisoned for murder gets early release

Posted on Jan 18 2022
The CNMI Board of Parole has granted parole for one of three men who were imprisoned for murdering a security guard back in 2008 at the Marianas High School campus.

Majority of the members of the CNMI Board of parole voted in favor of Eric Rabauliman’s early release. Rabauliman and two others were sentenced to 26 years imprisonment for the murder of Efren L. Ballesteros, a security guard on duty at MHS when the three decided to break into the school and steal laptops.

According to board member Lucinda Rosario Selepeo, she voted in favor of Rabauliman’s release because she believes he showed remorse during his parole hearing. “I believe in second chances. I believe that everyone deserves a second chance. I know people are concerned about the severity of the actions, but we can all change. When they come here before the board feeling remorse, and they are very apologetic, then we know there’s room for improvement,” said Selepeo.

Aside from Selepeo, board chair Ramon B. Camacho and Michael San Nicolas also voted in favor of Rabauliman’s early release while Ignacio Mendiola wanted to make it clear that he voted against his release. The other board members declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Chester Hinds, Office of the Attorney General criminal division chief prosecutor, said Rabauliman’s 13 years in prison is inadequate punishment for the crime that he had committed.

“The inmate has served 13 years, and has another 13 years remaining on this particularly heinous crime, the most serious offense we face as a society. Having served only 13 years is grossly inadequate considering his debt can never be repaid. This type of deviant behavior demands significant incarceration to prevent the possibility of other acts of violence by this particular inmate,” he said.

In addition, Hinds argues that based on Department of Corrections records, Rabauliman was sanctioned on seven separate occasions dating back to his first application for parole in 2018.

“The inmate was placed in isolation ranging between seven to 60 days of imposed sanctions, resulting from violations such as disrespect to staff, failure to cooperate in headcount, possession of class Ill contraband…a Samsung cell charger, failure to obey orders of staff on two separate occasions, as well as possession of snuff, also on two separate occasions. The inmate’s actions during his incarceration displays significant signs that the inmate fails to comply and adhere to instructions, rules, orders, and most importantly, the law. Clearly then, the inmate was not reformed and has had a continued disregard for rules and orders as indicated by his infractions. …Such actions indicate a highly predictor of the inmate’s inability to follow the law,” he said.

Hinds also notes that in his most recent application for parole back in 2021, upon reviewing the Institutional Conduct Report dated Oct. 22, 2021, the OAG found that Rabauliman was cited again for several more citations, including assault and battery.

“Nothing seemed to work. The violations further listed assault and battery on June 16, 2020, and was sanctioned for 15 days. Being in an unauthorized area, disorderly conduct on June 12, 2020 and was sanctioned for 15 days for each violation. Possession of cellular phone on Feb. 3, 2020 and was sanctioned for 60 days, and then again on Feb. 18, 2020, inmate was sanctioned for possession of cellular phone, and was sanctioned for another 60 days. Inmate was also disrespectful to staff on June 15, 2015, and was sanctioned to 15 days. It is clear, and evident that the inmate has not shown any respect, or has shown any good conduct since his first application for parole back in 2018. There is still a definite need for improvement, considering even while being incarcerated, the inmate continued to violate the rules,” Hinds said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
