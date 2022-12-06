One of two accused of raping minor pleads guilty

Share











One of two men accused of raping a minor at a beach in Susupe earlier this year has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Frankie Rettanlug, 27, last week to 12 years in prison after Rettanlug pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault in the first degree

However, according to Camacho’s order, Rettanlug will only serve the first eight years of his sentence, without the possibility of parole, early release, work release, or weekend release. This means the remaining four years of his sentence will be suspended.

The defendant’s suspended sentence may be imposed in whole or in part by the court if he violates CNMI law or, Office of the Adult Probation rules.

In addition to a suspended portion of his sentence, Rettanlug was given credit for nine days of time served.

After serving his sentence, Rattanlug will be placed on probation for five years, and pay court costs and a $120 probation fee.

Rettanlug was also ordered to register with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry.

Following his sentencing hearing last week, Rettanlug was ordered to report to the Department of Corrections immediately to start serving his sentence.

According to court documents, back in May, Rettanlug and his co-defendant, Tim Onopey, were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in the beach near Guma Sakman in Susupe.

The case against Onopey remains pending in court.

Court documents state that prior to the rape, Onopey gave the minor a beer before repeatedly asking her to swim with him. The victim said she accepted the beer and eventually agreed to go swimming. She told police that she and Onopey swam to the buoy and that’s when Onopey allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The 17-year-old told police she tried to move away from Onopey but every time she did so, he would pull her back. The victim said she repeatedly asked Onopey to stop, to no avail.

After the alleged sexual assault, the victim said they swam to shore but she was afraid to get help because Onopey was still in the area.

While on the shore, the minor said she was feeling dizzy and felt like she was going to faint, so she laid down to rest and eventually fell asleep.

When she woke up, she said Rettanlug approached her and asked what happened to her and Onopey and then invited her to go closer to the shoreline.

When she refused, the victim said Rettanlug dragged her to the beach where Rettanlug sexually assaulted her. The victim said she managed to get away from him but he grabbed her legs and dragged her back so she kicked water in his face, which caused him to stop.

When she got away, she said she went to where there were people she could talk to about the incident.