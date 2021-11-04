One positive COVID-19 case ID’d via contact tracing

Share











One individual was identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 via contact tracing on Nov. 2, bringing the CNMI’s total to 330. In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported Wednesday the island’s three most recent COVID-19-related deaths.

In a news release last Wednesday, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said the latest case has since been quarantined and is being monitored and that CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those who were in closest contact with the positive case. These efforts “will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested,” CHCC added.

In the same release, CHCC reports that since Oct. 28, there have been 39 new cases. Of the 39, 31 were identified through contact tracing, seven through community-based testing, and one through travel testing. As for testing efforts, CHCC reports that a total of 427 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 2 and that the total comprises both travel and surveillance testing.

For individuals in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.

In Guam, the JIC reported Wednesday the island’s 243rd, 244th, and 245th COVID-19-related deaths. The JIC also reported Wednesday that there are 47 individuals in Guam hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 47, 25 are vaccinated, 21 are unvaccinated, and one is ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Guam’s 243rd COVID-19-related death was a vaccinated 42-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 and was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 1.

The 244th was a partially vaccinated 63-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 25 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2.

The 245th was a vaccinated 58-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 4 and was pronounced dead at GMH on Nov. 3.

In a statement she provided to the JIC, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Guam community “must not allow ourselves to forgo our personal responsibility in this fight.”

“A loved one’s death is a difficult time for us all and for those of us who have lost a loved one to this virus, you know how much more painful it is to lose them in a pandemic. To the families and friends of our most recent losses, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Guam Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I pour our hearts out to you. We will not forget the special people we have lost and to honor their memory, we must not allow ourselves to forgo our personal responsibility in this fight,” she said.