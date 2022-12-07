OPA: Candidates, political parties must submit campaign statement of account

Share











The Office of the Public Auditor is reminding all election candidates and political parties that participated in this year’s general elections that they are required by law to file a detailed “campaign statement of account.” Filing of a “campaign statement of account” is mandatory. Failure to do so means a penalty of $100 per day for each date the statement is late.

This itemized financial statement, prepared with the advice and co-signature of the candidate’s treasurer, must show the specific source(s), name(s) of contributor(s), and amount(s) of contributions and expenses.

OPA is mandated by law to receive the filing of these statements.

The law also requires that the statement be verified under oath by the candidate/political party and the candidate’s/political party’s treasurer.

OPA said its office will provide free notary service to those who wish to avail themselves of this service. (Proper identification bearing both the photo and signature of the candidate and treasurer must be provided).

Pursuant to the law, failure to file a complete, signed, dated and verified statement 50 days after the election shall subject you to a fine of up to $100 per day for each date the statement is late.

The law that requires the campaign statement of account is 1 CMC § 6424.

The “campaign statement of account” form, suggested reports, and supporting schedules are available on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s website at www.votecnmi.gov.mp or on OPA’s website at www.opacnmi.com. (Saipan Tribune)