NMC increases passing score to get into nursing program

Interested individuals who are seeking admission into Northern Marianas College’s nursing program will now need to score 70% or higher on all five test content areas on the nursing program’s admission test (mathematics, reading, writing, science, and critical thinking).

In previous semesters, pre-nursing students only needed to score a 60% or higher on the admissions test to gain admission into the program. The increase was done to ensure that students who are admitted into the program are prepared for the rigor of the college’s nursing program.

This change will apply to NMC pre-nursing students who have met the prerequisite requirements and now are ready to apply for admission or are on track to finishing their prerequisites in spring or summer 2023 to apply for admission into the Fall 2023 admission cohort. Students are encouraged to contact their nursing adviser for an update on their progress towards applying for admission into the nursing program for fall 2023.

The application for the fall 2023 admission into the nursing program will be available in April 2023 at www.marianas.edu/nursing.

For more information, contact department chair Rosa T. Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or administrative assistant Andrew Mendiola at andrew.mendiola@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

