  • Mobil Smiles Reward

OPA tracks 36 audits; 27 recommendations unresolved

By
|
Posted on Apr 08 2021

Tag:
Share

The Office of the Public Auditor has tracked a total of 36 audit and inspection recommendations it issued against CNMI agencies as of Dec. 31, 2020, and found that nine have been resolved while 27 remain unresolved.

Of the 27 unresolved audit and inspection recommendations, 20 are from the Department of Finance. Both the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Public Lands have resolved all their audit and inspection recommendations, according to the OPA report.

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said yesterday that of the 20 unresolved from Finance, they agree with OPA and many are being worked on with a Corrective Action Plan.

Atalig said many will be resolved with the Financial Management Information System, which will replace their outdated JD Edwards.

He said many findings are due to the lack of or insufficient system to keep up with monitoring and management of the findings.

“We thank OPA for keeping us in line and on our toes to do the right thing and move forward in ensuring we are prudent with our systems, processes and funds,” Atalig said.

Peter

In her report on CNMI agencies’ implementation of audit recommendations, Public Auditor Kina B. Peter said OPA sent follow-up emails and called government agencies whose audit and inspection recommendations remain unresolved as of Dec. 31, 2020.

“Based upon our review, nine audit and inspection recommendations were resolved,” said Peter in her report addressed to the Interagency Audit Coordinating Advisory Group. That group is composed of Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), House minority leader Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan), Finance Secretary David Atalig, and special assistant for the Office of Management and Budget Virginia C. Villagomez.

OPA maintains an audit recommendations tracking system to monitor the implementation and resolution of audit and inspection recommendations. OPA issues on a semi-annual basis its report on CNMI agencies’ implementation and resolution of audit and inspection recommendations, referred to as the Audit Recommendations Tracking System report. The ARTS report presents the audited agencies’ implementation of OPA recommendations.

Under the law, the Coordinating Advisory Group’s task is to review all audit reports of the Public Auditor, and the Public Auditor will discuss the manner in which audit recommendations can be implemented with the assistance of the group’s members. The group shall also recommend to the governor and to the Legislature any changes in laws or regulations that it finds necessary or desirable as a result of its work with the Public Auditor.

Peter said OPA has not received any request for consultation from the group since 2000.

However, she said, OPA has been issuing follow-up letters, email messages, and/or contacting agencies with outstanding recommendations to request for information on corrective actions taken to implement OPA’s audit and inspection recommendations.

Peter said when requested, OPA staff meets with agency officials to discuss and clarify actions required to address OPA’s audit and inspection recommendations.

A resolved recommendation is one in which OPA is satisfied that the client has taken corrective action to meet the intent of the recommendation or OPA has withdrawn from it. An unresolved recommendation is one in which the client cannot take immediate action or OPA has not been informed by the agency or department of any action taken to address the recommendation.

The 11 resolved recommendations are one each on audit of the Department of Finance’s government travel policy, inspection of the Department of Public Safety’s Confidential Informant Fund, audit of DPS’ Evidence Facility, audit of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Patient Revenue Cycle, three on inspection of the Department of Public Lands’ lease, and two on audit of DPL’s land leases and temporary permits.

The 27 unresolved are nine on the audit of Finance’s Hotel Occupancy Tax, two on the audit of Finance’s government travel policy, two on the audit of Finance’s government vehicles, five on the audit of Finance’s fuel contract, three on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s inspection of ballot accountability, one on the audit of CHCC’s Patient Revenue Cycle, three on the audit of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources’ Outer Cove Marina, and two on the audit of Finance’s excise taxes.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

OPA affirms rejection of contractor’s protest

Posted On Mar 19 2021
, By
0

DPL resolves all OPA audit findings

Posted On Mar 15 2021
, By
0

OPA’s Diaz earns CFE designation

Posted On Dec 17 2020
, By
0

OPA notice to all 2020 election candidates and political parties

Posted On Dec 11 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 7, 2021

Posted On Apr 07 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2021

Posted On Apr 06 2021

Community Briefs - April 2, 2021

Posted On Apr 02 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 01 2021
schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 8, 2021, 1:26 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 5 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune