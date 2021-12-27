Oregon22 selection excites Run Saipan

Share











Team NMI Run Saipan punched a ticket to the 2022 World Athletics Championships set from July 15 to 24 next year in Eugene, Oregon.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said until now he and his teammates still can’t believe that they were selected to represent the Oceania region in WCH Oregon22.

“I’m just surprised and happy we were selected to represent the entire Oceania region. The entire team gets to go. I asked everyone in my Run Saipan track and field squad and the first five that responded were put on the team. I didn’t tell them we might go to Eugene, Oregon,” he said.

The Commonwealth Ports Authority’s Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firefighter said that’s why his teammates— Jenna Kong, Simon Necesito, Jalen Lucido, Sildrey Veloria, and Gerald Galang—got the shock of their lives when they found out they’re going to the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

“That was a surprise for them I told them after we participated in the relay. I wanted to see who really wanted to be on the relay squad from their heart. I would just like to thank coach Robin Sapong and everyone from Oceania Athletics Association up to the World Athletics Council and Asics for taking a chance with our team. The CNMI never really has a chance to be on Olympic-caliber events and this is unbelievable. They are all excited and they very well should be. They’ll basically get to see the same athletes from the Olympics go at it for their titles again,” he said.

Kong thanked her lucky stars for agreeing to join Dela Cruz’s team and now looks forward to meet her running idols next year.

“Yes I’m still in disbelief! I’m really excited to go to the world championships! I’m quite proud to represent Oceania and am looking forward to this team endeavor, so happy to introduce more people to CNMI,” said the Commonwealth Health Center physician.

Ditto for Necesito who added that aside from winning second runner-up in the adult category and Community Choice Award of this year’s CNMI Got Talent 2021, going to the 2022 World Athletics Championships was an early Christmas gift.

“We’re still shocked. I just woke up when I heard the news and I thought I was dreaming! Honestly. we are fortunate that we get an opportunity as big as this! This will also be an opportunity for me to see some of the most famous athletes like Sha’carri Richardson and Usain Bolt! The fact that I’m also joining alongside my teammates makes me more than ecstatic!” said the Dan Dan Middle School teacher.

For University of Hawaii-Manoa student Lucido, getting selected to represent Oceania in the 2022 World Athletics Championships is a good opportunity to put Saipan on the athletics map.

“We are looking forward to whichever location whether it be Oregon or Canada, we would be open to both locations and it gives us an opportunity to proudly represent the CNMI.”

Meanwhile, Northern Marianas College student Veloria joked that Team NMI Run Saipan will be aiming for the gold medal in WCH Oregon22.

“I’m excited to show what I got and what my team would put out on the table, and hopefully, we would win gold in next year’s world championships!”

Galang almost became the fifth Beatle of the group as he originally thought the competition in Eugene next year will conflict with his military training.

“Actually I do have military training end of July 2022 but it worked out it’s after the world championships. So, I can be there for the event,” he assured.

Galang said he’s absolutely honored to be part of the team that’s representing Oceania in WCH Oregon22.

“Even if we had little preparation for the Ekiden I’m proud of how our team was able to push through and finish it. We’re all excited to see the Asics World Championships next year, to see all the top athletes in the world,” said the U.S. Army and Golds Gym Saipan trainer.

Last month, Team NMI Run Saipan finished 1,596th out of 5,952 teams that competed in the ASICS World Ekiden 2021 after completing the 42-kilometer virtual relay in a time of 4:43.46. By completing the race, the team entered a shortlist of teams that potentially could get a shot at taking part in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.