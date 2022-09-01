OSHA briefs Rotarians on workplace safety

Safety and Occupational Health Management worker Justine Callahan, third from left, and OSHA project manager Timothy Asaivo, fourth from left, hold their certificates of appreciation after making a presentation at the weekly Rotary Club of Saipan meeting last Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan. (FAHIM UDDINOSHA)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reiterated the importance of workplace safety for employees during their presentation at the Rotary Club of Saipan meeting last Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

“I am hoping workers on the island all understand they are under federal OSHA jurisdiction and we are willing and able to protect them while working here at CNMI,” said Safety and Occupational Health Management worker Justine Callahan.

She also discussed several scenarios that violate OSHA regulations as well as measures to increase an employer’s understanding of and compliance with standards, rules, and regulations published under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Callahan touched upon reducing worker injury and illness rates, decreasing workers compensation costs, improving worker morale, increasing productivity, recognizing and removing hazards from your workplace, and improving safety and health management systems.

Some Rotary Club members brought up the CW workers, where illegal hiring by companies is a persistent problem on Saipan.

“It’s not their fault,” said Callahan, adding that more education is needed in this area because most people don’t comprehend the rules.

Through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Labor, Callahan also said OSHA provides funding for the CNMI-OSHA Consultation program.

The OSHA training course is designed to help employers better understand and comply with the requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

On Tinian and Rota, the same training can be administered. Other OSHA training programs cover topics including helping with compliance, preventing heat illness, and more.

Employers who need assistance in creating and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace can take advantage of the program’s experience of highly qualified safety and health experts.

The comprehensive help that is offered goes much beyond what OSHA deems necessary. The evolution of all mechanical systems, physical work procedures, environment dangers that may affect workplace safety, as well as every facet of the employer’s current job safety and health program, are all included. Employers looking to create and implement a strategy to address workplace safety and health issues can also get assistance.

To learn more about OSHA, visit OSHA.gov or call (670) 664-3156 or (670) 664-3157.

FAHIM UDDIN

