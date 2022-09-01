Champi wins 4th straight in Veterans Class

Share











Lenard “Champi” Villacanas may just have secured the No. 1 plate in the Veterans Class for the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race.

This, after the 41-year-old heavy equipment operator at Construction Materials Supply won his fourth straight monthly race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

Aboard his trusty 2022 Yamaha YZF450, Villacanas finished first in the initial heat and second in the final heat to finish with 47 points.

He barely beat Trench Tech Racing teammate Cuki Alvarez, who came in third in the first heat before topping the second heat for 45 points.

Trench Tech Racing actually swept the podium in the Veterans Class for the August race as Dave Celis rounded out third with 42 points.

Villacanes, who hails from Negros Occidental in the Philippines, attributed his sustained success in his division to a renewed commitment to practice and a new diet.

“As always I try to practice in the course as much as I can before the monthly race. I also try to eat less so I could be lighter in the jumps. If you’re heavy it’s harder to make the jumps,” he said in Filipino.

Villacanas dedicated his victory in the Marianas Racing Association-organized race to Trench Tech Racing and, of course, to his beloved family.

Asked if he thinks he has the Veterans Class all sewed up, Villacanas could only offer a big “I hope so.”

Aside from the August race, Villacanas also won in April, May, and July. There was no June points race as MRA had to postpone the event to make way for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

In the Mini I Class, Stanley Iakopo swept both heats to finish with 50 points. Harley Susulin was second with 44 points.

Vicente Palacios ruled the Mini II Class with his 47 points followed by Billie Pangelinan and Leighton Palacios with 41 points and 40 points, respectively.

In the Big Boy ATV Class, Christian “Hollywood” Camacho was again perfect with 50 points. Henry Camacho Sr. was second with 44 points with Rex Susulin taking third with 40 points.