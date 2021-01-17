Over 100 vaccinated on Tinian

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the CNMI, this time bringing the campaign to Tinian, where 130 people—the first one being a man who is over 65 years old—were inoculated last Jan. 17 at the Tinian Health Center.

CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña said the vaccination process went smoothly and that everyone was patient. “We started a little slow, but we adjusted and processing improved,” she said.

This time around, CHCC only focused on the people who are under the Phase 1A group. This group includes health care workers, front-line personnel, and the man’amko.

Muña added that the first person to get vaccinated was a 65-year-old male who was excited to receive the shot.

Muña stated that the staff at THC were the ones injecting the vaccines, and CHCC was just there for support. “We helped them with recording and reporting. It was the [THC] staff that did the vaccination process from start to finish,” said Muña.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan encourages the Tinian community to get vaccinated. “We want to encourage all our people to go online and register for the vaccination, not only for their safety but also for the community,” said Aldan.

Senate President Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) echoed Aldan by encouraging Tinian’s population to get vaccinated. “Kudos to Warren Villagomez, chair of the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force; CHCC CEO Esther Muña and her team, and to the local COVID-19 Task Force headed by Matt Masga for rolling out vaccination on Tinian today,” said Hofschneider. “Get vaccinated, Tinian!”

According to Subroto Banerji, CHCC’s chief operation officer, Tinian is using the Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccination.

CHCC will be going to Rota this Sunday to get its population vaccinated.