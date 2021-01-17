Over 100 vaccinated on Tinian

By
|
Posted on Jan 18 2021
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the CNMI, this time bringing the campaign to Tinian, where 130 people—the first one being a man who is over 65 years old—were inoculated last Jan. 17 at the Tinian Health Center.

CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña said the vaccination process went smoothly and that everyone was patient. “We started a little slow, but we adjusted and processing improved,” she said.

This time around, CHCC only focused on the people who are under the Phase 1A group. This group includes health care workers, front-line personnel, and the man’amko.

Muña added that the first person to get vaccinated was a 65-year-old male who was excited to receive the shot.

Muña stated that the staff at THC were the ones injecting the vaccines, and CHCC was just there for support. “We helped them with recording and reporting. It was the [THC] staff that did the vaccination process from start to finish,” said Muña.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan encourages the Tinian community to get vaccinated. “We want to encourage all our people to go online and register for the vaccination, not only for their safety but also for the community,” said Aldan.

Senate President Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) echoed Aldan by encouraging Tinian’s population to get vaccinated. “Kudos to Warren Villagomez, chair of the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force; CHCC CEO Esther Muña and her team, and to the local COVID-19 Task Force headed by Matt Masga for rolling out vaccination on Tinian today,” said Hofschneider. “Get vaccinated, Tinian!”

According to Subroto Banerji, CHCC’s chief operation officer, Tinian is using the Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccination.

CHCC will be going to Rota this Sunday to get its population vaccinated.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

NEWS BRIEFS - January 18, 2021

Posted On Jan 18 2021

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2021, 10:01 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune