Over $1M in cash and in-kind donations so far for Mini Games

Posted on May 26 2022

Representatives of various businesses who signed up as sponsors for the upcoming Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 pose with members of the Pacific Mini Games organizing committee yesterday at the NMSA Conference Room inside the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (LEIGH GASES)

The Mini Games Organizing Committee yesterday announced that sponsorships for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 has so far reached over $1 million in cash and in-kind donations.

Vicente “Ben” Babauta, MGOC CEO, began the Pre-Mini Games press conference at the NMSA Conference Room of the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium by thanking all the companies that stepped up in support of the quadrennial event.

Aside from Babauta and his team, led by MCOC chair Marco Peter, also in attendance during the jampacked event were representatives of the various sponsors who were dressed in their Sunday best.

Babauta said collectively sponsorship deals for the Mini Games have totaled over $320,000 in cash donations and over $700,000 in-kind donations so far, adding that the former is still $80,000 short of the $400,000 original target.

The MGOC official, however, said that they’re still happy with the financial commitment, noting that there’s still about three weeks to go before the start of the Mini Games.

“Hundreds of people who have demonstrated their determination to make this event a success and showcase our national pride, spirit, and commitment, and especially to the sponsors.

Thank you all business sponsors for being part of the legacy for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022—’Rising Up To The Challenge’ for your generous support and contribution in both cash and value in-kind products and services,” said Babauta in obvious reference to the Mini Games’ theme.

Sponsors, who were honored with the traditional colorful mwars by the MGOC, were led by Platinum sponsors Tan Siu Lin and T-Galleria. Joeten Dai Dai Foundation, another Platinum sponsor, wasn’t present but was recognized and appreciated for their donation of $100,000.

The Gold sponsors, which donated $50,000 or more, were also announced and they are Atkins Kroll Saipan, Docomo Pacific, E-Land Group, Fishguyz Scuba Charter, Glorified City Limited, IT&E, LSG Lufthansa Service Saipan, Inc., NMC, Turnkey Solutions, and United Equipment Rental.

The Silver sponsors, which donated $25,000 or more, were Bank of Guam, MarPac Inc., McDonald’s of Saipan and Guam, Mobil Oil Marianas, NM Tech, Shaded Rentals, and Triple J Saipan, Inc.

The Bronze sponsors, which donated $10,000 or more, were Aqua Resort Club Saipan, Chong’s Corp., First Hawaiian Bank, Grandvrio Resort Saipan, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Hotel Association of the NMI, Islander Rent A Car, Matson, Micronesian Air Cargo Services, Saipan Ice & Water Co., Saipan Stevedore Co., Inc., and Star Marianas Air.

The Sportsmanship sponsors, which donated $2,500 or more, are Cepeda Tent Rental, EST Rental, Hwang Jae Corporation, Kalayaan, Inc., Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc., RNV Construction, Saipan Shipping Company, Inc., and Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance. Gifts and in-kind donations came from Roma’s Rentals and Western Sales Trading Co.

Before the event ended in applause, Babauta once again thanked all the current and future sponsors and said that there will be social functions for sponsors when the delegates come in starting on June 14.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
