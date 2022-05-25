‘Stay calm’—PSS commissioner

Share











Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada calmed down parents, students, and employees yesterday in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, including 19 children.

In a statement that Ada immediately released to families and PSS employees, he assured that the safety of PSS students is their top priority and that all PSS schools have a comprehensive crisis plan in place to help avoid tragedies.

Ada said that PSS is working closely with the Department of Public Safety “to ensure that our schools are safe.” He said DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero has informed PSS that police officers will be patrolling all school campuses within the next few days for precautionary measures.

“I know many of you may feel scared or worried during this time. Rest assured, we are doing everything to keep our students and staff safe. …There is no reason for panic at this moment and I encourage everyone, stay calm as we take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety of our students and staff every day. As always, thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Please join me in positive thoughts to the entire community of Uvalde, Texas” said Ada.

With today, May 26, being the last day of instruction for all PSS schools, students and staff are free for the summer. Still, one parent said she is worried for her child who is in elementary school. “I’m worried but I trust the teachers and staff and I know our schools are safe, but with what happened yesterday, I can’t help but worry.”

An incoming junior at Marianas High School said, “I’m not too worried. Summer is right there. I feel safe in my school community but I do feel bad for the students who lost their lives yesterday.”