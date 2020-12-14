Over $7K bail set for man who allegedly beat a child

Share











The Superior Court imposed Monday a cash bail of over $7,000 on a man who allegedly beat a female child for not cleaning when told to do so.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $7,500 bail on Vincent “VJ” Sanchez, 25, for allegedly punching the child twice in the face and in the neck. Sanchez was ordered to return to court on Dec. 16 at 9am for a preliminary hearing and again on Jan. 5 for his arraignment.

Bogdan said the maximum sentence for child abuse is five years and a $2,000 penalty.

According to court documents, the Department of Public Safety received a call on Dec. 7 from the victim’s mother about an assault and battery incident. At the scene, the caller told police that she saw Sanchez punch the child twice. She said she overheard Sanchez tell the child that if she doesn’t clean, he’ll punch her until she has bruises all over her body. The caller said she wanted to help the victim but she was afraid of him.

She said she and her husband put the victim and the other children into the car and told Sanchez that they were going to the beach but they, instead, pulled over at Winchell’s where they called for police assistance. The police did not clarify how Sanchez is related to the child and the mother.

Police also interviewed the victim who said Sanchez told her to clean and while she was sweeping, and that Sanchez punched her on the left cheek and told her to do it “faster.”

The victim said it wasn’t the first time Sanchez beat her. She mentioned an instance where he was smoking marijuana in the living room and Sanchez burnt her and her mother with a hot lighter.

She also stated there was an instance when Sanchez beat her until her nose bled. She said her mother was too scared to stop him.

The victim said that Sanchez wasn’t like that before, that he only started acting that way when he started smoking a “white thing.” She described the substance as having the appearance of sugar inside a Ziplock bag.