P-EBT distribution on Saipan in April

By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2023
Share

The Nutrition Assistance Program, in conjunction with the Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program, announced yesterday the distribution of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, claims or attestation by parents or guardians of students who were absent when schools directed students to stay home for a COVID-related reason.

The P-EBT distribution on Saipan will be issued by the last name of the parents or guardians of the students based on the school record for SY 2021-2022.

The following is the schedule for P-EBT pick-up:

Benefits will be issued from 8am to 3pm daily during the scheduled dates of P-EBT Distribution. “Open Day” is the designated date for households that weren’t able to pick up their benefits based on their scheduled date.

Households are advised to follow the schedule accordingly. At the same time, this is to remind those parents and guardians that did not pick up the P-EBT in December 2022 to come and pick up their P-EBT. The last day to pick up the P-EBT benefit for December and the current attestation benefit is on June 30, 2023.

In order for a child to qualify for the attestation benefit, an attestation form must have been submitted between Dec. 17, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023. No attestation form submitted, no benefit.

Identification will be required. Households will be required to provide valid photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, municipal ID, U.S. permanent resident card, etc. The identity of the parent or legal guardian will be verified against the list of eligible households.

P-EBT benefits will be issued via drive-thru at the NAP office grounds = in As Lito. To ensure a smooth process, households will be required to follow the traffic flow for the drive-thru procedure.

The separate distribution schedule for Tinian and Rota will be facilitated by the DCCA offices on Tinian and Rota.

For inquiries regarding the P-EBT program call the P-EBT Call Center at 287-3063 or 3065. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 6, 2023, 8:22 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune