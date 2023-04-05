P-EBT distribution on Saipan in April

Share











The Nutrition Assistance Program, in conjunction with the Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program, announced yesterday the distribution of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, claims or attestation by parents or guardians of students who were absent when schools directed students to stay home for a COVID-related reason.

The P-EBT distribution on Saipan will be issued by the last name of the parents or guardians of the students based on the school record for SY 2021-2022.

The following is the schedule for P-EBT pick-up:

Benefits will be issued from 8am to 3pm daily during the scheduled dates of P-EBT Distribution. “Open Day” is the designated date for households that weren’t able to pick up their benefits based on their scheduled date.

Households are advised to follow the schedule accordingly. At the same time, this is to remind those parents and guardians that did not pick up the P-EBT in December 2022 to come and pick up their P-EBT. The last day to pick up the P-EBT benefit for December and the current attestation benefit is on June 30, 2023.

In order for a child to qualify for the attestation benefit, an attestation form must have been submitted between Dec. 17, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023. No attestation form submitted, no benefit.

Identification will be required. Households will be required to provide valid photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, municipal ID, U.S. permanent resident card, etc. The identity of the parent or legal guardian will be verified against the list of eligible households.

P-EBT benefits will be issued via drive-thru at the NAP office grounds = in As Lito. To ensure a smooth process, households will be required to follow the traffic flow for the drive-thru procedure.

The separate distribution schedule for Tinian and Rota will be facilitated by the DCCA offices on Tinian and Rota.

For inquiries regarding the P-EBT program call the P-EBT Call Center at 287-3063 or 3065. (PR)