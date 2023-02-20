Pacific audit staff hone media, communications skills

Share











NADI, Fiji—The Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions recently held a Communications and Media training for 24 staff from 16 public audit offices in the Cook Islands, Fiji, FSM National, FSM Pohnpei, FSM Yap, Guam, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

From Feb. 7 to 10, participants learned how to draft media releases, prepared a spokesperson for a media interview, maximized their impact with social media content, and incorporated multimedia into audit reports and related communications material.

Participants also hade the chance to work with training facilitators to prepare for their next stakeholder engagement event and developed an annual communications operational plan that supports their offices’ strategic priorities.

Annie Subactagin-Matto, PASAI director for Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting, and her team facilitated the training. “We aim to improve our members’ ability to effectively communicate audit findings, increase the impact of their work and demonstrate their value to the lives of citizens in the Pacific,” she had said.

PASAI director (South Pacific), Meresimani Vosawale-Katuba; communications adviser Luke Eaton; and eLearning specialist Danial Sadeqi also facilitated the training at the training venue in Nadi, Fiji.

The workshops built on previous training in PASAI’s Communications Program delivered online over the last three years, including developing and implementing a communications strategy, stakeholder engagement, report writing and multimedia use. Facilitators and participants will still benefit from using PASAI’s online Learning Platform before, during and after the in-person training.

“That so many audit staff are willing to travel from all around the Pacific shows the strong demand for this kind of training, customized to the needs of each audit office,” Subactagin-Matto added.

PASAI acknowledges the support of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. (PR)