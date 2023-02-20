Saipan Municipal Council forms ordinance to create Saipan Municipal Charter Commission

By
|
Posted on Feb 21 2023

Tag:
Share

Members of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council present Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho with ordinance 10-02-2010 to establish the Saipan Municipal Charter Commission. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council has enacted proposed ordinance 10-02-2010 to establish the Saipan Municipal Charter Commission authored by then-council chair Ramon “RB” Camacho and approved by then-Saipan Mayor Juan B. Tudela, on Jan. 8, 2010.

The municipal ordinance, according to council chair Marian DLG Tudela, will comply with and implement the underlying intent of the applicable provisions of the Constitution. The proponents stated that the Commonwealth Supreme Court, in Commonwealth vs. Tinian Gaming Commission, had previously ruled, “It is important…that each [senatorial] district, in enacting local laws by municipal ordinance, ensure that local laws enacted do not encroach upon or adversely impact upon those interests relating to the entire Commonwealth.”

The task of the commission is necessary in order to secure the benefits or participatory form of local governance, which affords the best public services possible to the local residents envisioned in the Constitution to be carried out on an equitable basis on a decentralized administrative arrangement, Tudela said.

The council and Camacho said the intent of the ordinance is to establish a local governance system that not only serves but also advances the general welfare, health, happiness, safety and aspirations of both present and future residents and citizens in the municipality through direct and active participation of the people in an open and transparent process of governance at the municipal level.

The purpose of the ordinance, Tudela and Camacho said, is to provide the people of Saipan and Northern Islands the opportunity to direct the course of local governance that fully complies and comports with the intent of the Constitution by delineating the responsibility, duty and function of the agencies of local government, including the form, method or incorporation, powers of elected officials and financing of the agencies of local government. Furthermore, the charter ordinance will present the municipal charter before the local electorates in the next general election or any special election held for the purpose or incidental.

Tudela said the council believes the municipal jurisdiction is relevant and falls within the scope of local matter of a predominately local nature with application and effect confined to the municipality of Saipan.

They asserted the ordinance relates exclusively to local matters in the Third Senatorial District affecting local government operations, programs, revenue generation, appropriation and expenditure of funds, including the delivery of efficient, effective and responsive public services.

“It is the intent and purpose of this municipal ordinance for the charter commission to incorporate among its task orders and activities and not to be restricted or limited to solely define and delineate the form, method of incorporation, powers, elected officials and financing of the existing agencies of local government or new agencies of local government intended to supplement or replace the agencies created in the constitution,” the municipality officials said.

The primary task of the commission is to undertake the necessary needs assessment and or conduct studies and perform review on the administration, management, and operations of the agencies of local government as prescribed in the Constitution, statute, or municipal ordinance on municipal government, he said.

Tudela said there shall be 18 members to be appointed to the commission but nine will be appointed by Camacho, to be confirmed by the municipal council, while the remaining nine will be appointed by the presiding officer of the council.

In the ordinance, the mayor and council chair stated that the operational funding for the activities of the commission may be incorporated in the mayor’s annual budget or supplemental appropriations.

The commission, they added, is also authorized to apply for federal assistance in undertaking its enumerated task as approved by the mayor of Saipan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Thank you!

Posted On May 04 2018
, By

Tudela: Everything under control

Posted On Nov 25 2016
, By

Kilili running unopposed for 5th term in Congress

Posted On Aug 11 2016
, By

Saipan Municipal Council to resume sessions

Posted On Jul 20 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 21, 2023, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune