2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR

PACIFIC MINI GAMES

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2022
Share

If there was a category for sports story of the decade, the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 would take the cake.
Since there’s none, Saipan Tribune is gladly naming it the 2022 Sports Story of the Year—and by a mile!

Despite only having a little over two years to organize the quadrennial event, the CNMI not only delivered one of the best hosting duties of any Mini Games (some would say including the Pacific Games), but also had its best finish ever in terms of medals won.

With 16 gold, 13 silver, and nine bronze medals, Team NMI finished third in the overall medal standings behind Pacific Games powerhouses and Olympic nations Papua New Guinea and Tahiti. The 16 gold medals won and 38 total also surpasses the CNMI’s total in all Mini Games and Pacific Games it previously took part in.

To add to the superlatives, this year’s Mini Games was truly CNMI-wide, as Tinian (volleyball) and Rota (triathlon) also got to host the summer sports spectacle.

Weightlifting handed Team NMI 11 gold medals, with Ray Santos and David Barnhouse getting three apiece; Angel San Nicolas and Jason Limes gaining two each; and Joey Colisao adding one.

Tennis provided the home team three gold medals, with ATP Tour veteran Colin Sinclair prevailing in the men’s singles and teaming up with Robbie Schorr in the men’s doubles finals win. Sinclair, Schorr, Bobby Cruz, and Colin Ramsey also topped the men’s team event.

Golf’s Zhimin Jin also made it to the gold medalists list with her victory in the women’s individual event, while the NMI National Baseball Team capped the hosts’ gold rush with a 12-9 finals triumph over archrival Guam in the Mini Games’ penultimate day.

Weightlifting also gave Team NMI the most silvers with 10 (three each from Leo Apelo and Antonette Labausa, two from Colisao, and one apiece from Leowel Cristobal and Angel San Nicolas). Athletics added two, thanks to Orrin Pharmin and Denise Myers, while beach volleyball’s Logan Mister and Andrew Johnson chipped in one.

For the bronze medal tally, athletics’ Dennis Borja and the women’s 4x100m relay team (Casey Cruz, Zarinae Sapong, Maria Quitugua, Kina Rangamar) contributed one each. Golf’s Franco Santos, J.J. Atalig, Joshua Atalig, and Zhi Yun Li, triathlon’s Isaiah Aleksenko, Leo Wania, Kathy Ruszala, and Heather Brook, tennis’ Sinclair and Isabel Heras, and the va’a women’s V12 team (Danica Calvo, Elaine Sablan, Elizabeth Tenorio, Erryne Dasalla, Gerlyn Libunao, Heather Calderwood, Jenisha Dubrall, Kaya Rasa, Rica Concepcion, Teresa Sablan, Victoria Aldan, Vinalynn Oronigo), and weightlifting’s Riella Ann Ichiou and Jason Limes were the other bronze medalists.

And on the final day of competition, Team NMI went on to win medals in all nine sports featured in the Mini Games, as badminton’s Janelle Pangilinan and Jenine Savellano prevailed in their bronze medal match in the women’s doubles against Tahiti’s Hortensia Manzanal and Waianuhea Teheura, 21-12, 21-9.

And to think the CNMI almost gave back the hosting duties (Oh it did, only to take it back when it was allowed to host a scaled down Mini Games).

So, congratulations to the CNMI and its athletes for making June 17-25, 2022 not only the best nine days in sports—but one could argue—the best week and two days in the islands’ history.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Where do you intend to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2022, 10:38 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune