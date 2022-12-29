2022 SPORTS STORY OF THE YEAR #2

EAFF conclave and inauguration of new pitch 

Dec 30 2022

It was not the World Cup, but last month saw the CNMI host several important East Asian Football Federation meetings—the 68th EAFF Executive Committee Meeting, 32nd EAFF Finance Committee Meeting, and  1st EAFF Marketing Committee Meeting—as well as the  20th EAFF Anniversary Celebration.

It only means that the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association has made its mark in the EAFF as the islands continue to move forward in the sport of football.

October then saw NMIFA hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the NMIFA Expansion Project at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.
The $2-million pitch mirrors the regular-sized pitch built in Phase 1, which is an artificial 80 x 120-yard grass turf with under drainage, team benches with clear covers, and lighting.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

